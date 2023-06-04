Sky Cams
Nick Chubb pays it forward, hosts youth football camp at Memorial Stadium

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former UGA star running back and four-time NFL Pro Bowler Nick Chubb held a youth football camp in Savannah on Saturday.

Around two-hundred kids packed the turf at Memorial Stadium.

For Chubb, traveling around the county and putting on camps is his way of paying it forward.

I was once a kid going to camps and had dreams. I had people tell me that I could do it, so I am doing the same for them. I just want inspire them in anyway that I can,” Chubb said.

