SCAD graduation ceremonies held Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah College of Art and Design better know as SCAD held their graduation ceremonies Saturday.

It was held at the Savannah Convention Center where they say more 4,000 students walked across the stage making this the largest graduating class in the school’s history.

It comes on the heels of what SCAD calls an “unmatched” success rate in the class of 2022 with 99 percent reporting they’re employed, getting another degree or both within ten months of graduation.

We’d like to wish the class of 2023 a big congratulations.

