1 person missing after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services is searching for a person after a house fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham County.

Chatham EMS Chief James Vickers says the call came in around 1:55 a.m. on Monday morning, with the first crews arriving on scene at 1:57 a.m.

Crews found the home fully involved when they arrived. Chief Vickers says they saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home and the entire second floor.

With 30 firefighters on scene, the fire was put out around 2:15 a.m. Crews are attempting to locate a person who may be in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators are on scene along with the Chatham County Police Department.

