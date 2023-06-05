Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 person missing after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.

Chatham Emergency Services is searching for a person after a house fire on Rustic Lane in...
Chatham Emergency Services is searching for a person after a house fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham County.(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services is searching for a person after a house fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham County.

Chatham EMS Chief James Vickers says the call came in around 1:55 a.m. on Monday morning, with the first crews arriving on scene at 1:57 a.m.

Crews found the home fully involved when they arrived. Chief Vickers says they saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home and the entire second floor.

With 30 firefighters on scene, the fire was put out around 2:15 a.m. Crews are attempting to locate a person who may be in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Arson investigators are on scene along with the Chatham County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
Fire
Multiple agencies responding to fire at Republic Sanitation Services
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Beaufort city
Beaufort City Attorney Bill Harvey to step down

Latest News

Al Pesto Feature
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver