Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found in a home on Rustic Lane in Chatham County after a fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a house on Rustic Lane around two this morning. When firefighters arrived they found the house fully-engulfed in flames.

Chatham Fire chief James Vickers confirmed to us that investigators did find a body here at the scene.

But they have not told us the identity of that person. As many as 30 firefighters worked to put out this blaze.

They were eventually able to extinguish the flames around 2:15 a.m. Several agencies are taking part in this investigation.

Chatham County Police and Sherriff’s Deputies were on scene using dogs to search through the damage.

Arson units from both Savannah Fire and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives were also on scene.

Chief Vickers says those other departments are here primarily for support and that this blaze is not being investigated as arson.

Throughout the day neighbors have told me that a man in his mid-30′s lived in this house.

Even though investigators haven’t confirmed the identity of the body found at the scene some are starting to fear the worst for the man they know.

One woman becoming emotional when she heard the news that a body was found here.

Chief Vickers says combing through evidence is like putting together a puzzle and because of how intense the fire was there are many pieces to put together.

He says once all the evidence is collected crews can work to figure out how this fire started.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.