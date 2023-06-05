Bowlers gather in Statesboro for fundraiser to remember Tormenta player killed last year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Teams of bowlers gathered in Statesboro, to remember a soccer player Monday.

Tormenta FC wanted to pay tribute to one of their young players killed last summer.

They gathered to remember Carter Payne, one of the Tormenta players who was killed crossing a busy street late at night in July last year.

The tournament raises money for the team’s charity fund. The money raised will help any players on the youngest team who can’t afford jersey or some of the costs associated with the team. Carter’s former teammate and close friend came up with the idea.

“I felt a responsibility now, being in this position, to create something where his memory will live on and his name is still spoken and it doesn’t stop,” Tormenta FC Lars Eckenrode said.

They had more than 100 players registered and that was before the deadline so it might be more.

Carter’s death remains under investigation and the driver still not identified. So, this gives the teams and the supporters a way to feel they’re doing something to honor him.

