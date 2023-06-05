Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bowlers gather in Statesboro for fundraiser to remember Tormenta player killed last year

Carter Payne, a 20-year-old Phoenix native, was killed in a hit and run crash in Georgia.
Carter Payne, a 20-year-old Phoenix native, was killed in a hit and run crash in Georgia.(Courtesy: Tormenta FC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Teams of bowlers gathered in Statesboro, to remember a soccer player Monday.

Tormenta FC wanted to pay tribute to one of their young players killed last summer.

They gathered to remember Carter Payne, one of the Tormenta players who was killed crossing a busy street late at night in July last year.

The tournament raises money for the team’s charity fund. The money raised will help any players on the youngest team who can’t afford jersey or some of the costs associated with the team. Carter’s former teammate and close friend came up with the idea.

“I felt a responsibility now, being in this position, to create something where his memory will live on and his name is still spoken and it doesn’t stop,” Tormenta FC Lars Eckenrode said.

They had more than 100 players registered and that was before the deadline so it might be more.

Carter’s death remains under investigation and the driver still not identified. So, this gives the teams and the supporters a way to feel they’re doing something to honor him.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
Fire
Fire out at Republic Sanitation Services in Port Wentworth
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Latest News

Sandz Family
Cancer survivor shares his story after losing wife to cancer
Sandra Stevens Smalls
Cancer survivor shares her story with others during yearly conference
THE News at 5:30
Cancer survivor shares his story after losing wife to cancer
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.