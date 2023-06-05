Cancer survivor shares his story after losing wife to cancer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Larry Sandz lost his wife back in 2005 to liver cancer.
He says his wife Susan went for a checkup and doctors wanted to do a biopsy on her liver and at the time she was pregnant with their second child.
He says they did the biopsy and found a tumor that was cancerous.
But, that they didn’t know where it started.
Both her and the baby did not survive.
Sandz says as a survivor, its important for him to give back and share his experience.
Sandz wife Susan would have turned 58 this week.
