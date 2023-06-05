Sky Cams
Cancer survivor shares his story after losing wife to cancer

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Larry Sandz lost his wife back in 2005 to liver cancer.

He says his wife Susan went for a checkup and doctors wanted to do a biopsy on her liver and at the time she was pregnant with their second child.

He says they did the biopsy and found a tumor that was cancerous.

But, that they didn’t know where it started.

Both her and the baby did not survive.

Sandz says as a survivor, its important for him to give back and share his experience.

Sandz wife Susan would have turned 58 this week.

