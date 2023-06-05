Chatham Co. receiving federal money to help fix railroad crossing issues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County will receive more than $1.8 million in federal funding to improve railroad crossings, according to a news release from the Biden Administration.

The county will use that money to pay for many things including the planning and development for track relocation in Savannah, Port Wentworth and Garden City.

The project’s goal is to improve access to the ports and make it easier for people who live in the area to get around rail lines.

Two other communities in Georgia are receiving this grant as well – Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

This announcement comes after communities across the state have complained about blocked railways. WTOC Investigates looked into complaints from Rocky Ford in Screven County.

