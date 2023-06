SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Comedian Matt Rife’s tour will be making a stop in the Coastal Empire.

The ProbleMATTic World Tour will be in Savannah on Saturday, Oct. 28. The comedian will be performing in the Johnny Mercer Theatre.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. Please click here for details.

