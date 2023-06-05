Custom Pride Month badge now available for Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A custom Pride Month badge is now an available option for Savannah Police Department officers to wear during the month of June.

According to the police department, getting a Pride Month bade is a personal decision made and purchased by the officer.

Several years ago, chiefs begin wearing green badges for the St. Patrick’s Day festival and pink badges for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The police department said after multiple requests, the Pride Month badge and a purple badge for Domestic Violence Awareness in October have been approved designs added as options for officers.

The police department said it allows officers to purchase the specialty badges if they wish with their own money to be worn during a specific authorized period.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.