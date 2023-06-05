Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Family of man hit, killed during high-speed chase says guilty verdict is helping them heal

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kenneth Wright is set to learn his sentence this week after being convicted of murder last week.

The family of the man Wright hit and killed during a police chase is speaking exclusively to WTOC.

Wright was found guilty on nine counts including felony murder after he hit and killed Stephen Milton during a high-speed chase in 2021.

Now, Stephen Milton’s siblings are saying the verdict is helping them heal nearly two years after their brother was killed.

Stephen Milton’s family places flowers at 38th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah.

That’s where they say Milton was crossing the street when a car involved in a high-speed police chase struck and killed him.

“To kill somebody and to run away from it as if you had no responsibility for it. That was overwhelming for all of us,” Stephen Milton’s Sister Debra Barard said.

It’s the first time the family has visited the area since Kenneth Wright was convicted of murdering Milton.

Prosecutors say Wright led a Georgia State Patrol trooper on a high speed chase after being pulled over for speeding.

The chase reaching speeds as high as 75 miles per hour according to investigators.

They say Wright struck Milton before fleeing the scene.

“To chase a man until somebody dies, that’s just crazy. It makes no sense. We’re never going to have Stephen again.”

Milton’s family still has questions about why the chase continued through residential and city streets.

“They look like they were making some ninja-type movements. This doesn’t make any sense. If you’ve already got everything you need to bring that person in, why were you chasing him?”

A GSP internal review of the chase shows the state trooper did follow state policy when he decided to pursue.

The family says being in court each day for the trial and seeing Wright’s conviction is a step towards healing.

“I was kind of numb to him. I felt really I felt bad for his mother.”

Now Milton’s sisters want more to be done to keep pedestrians safe during police chases as they remember the man who they say everyone called on for help.

“We can start to try to put our lives back together. We need to be able to put our lives back together.”

Following his trial Kenneth Wright is set learn his sentence this week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
Fire
Fire out at Republic Sanitation Services in Port Wentworth
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan

Latest News

Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue asking for community’s help updating 3 year strategic plan
Carter Payne, a 20-year-old Phoenix native, was killed in a hit and run crash in Georgia.
Bowlers gather in Statesboro for fundraiser to remember Tormenta player killed last year
Bowlers gather in Statesboro for fundraiser to remember Tormenta player killed last year
Family of man hit, killed during high-speed chase says guilty verdict is helping them heal
Family of man hit, killed during high-speed chase says guilty verdict is helping them heal