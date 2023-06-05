Family of man hit, killed during high-speed chase says guilty verdict is helping them heal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kenneth Wright is set to learn his sentence this week after being convicted of murder last week.

The family of the man Wright hit and killed during a police chase is speaking exclusively to WTOC.

Wright was found guilty on nine counts including felony murder after he hit and killed Stephen Milton during a high-speed chase in 2021.

Now, Stephen Milton’s siblings are saying the verdict is helping them heal nearly two years after their brother was killed.

Stephen Milton’s family places flowers at 38th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Savannah.

That’s where they say Milton was crossing the street when a car involved in a high-speed police chase struck and killed him.

“To kill somebody and to run away from it as if you had no responsibility for it. That was overwhelming for all of us,” Stephen Milton’s Sister Debra Barard said.

It’s the first time the family has visited the area since Kenneth Wright was convicted of murdering Milton.

Prosecutors say Wright led a Georgia State Patrol trooper on a high speed chase after being pulled over for speeding.

The chase reaching speeds as high as 75 miles per hour according to investigators.

They say Wright struck Milton before fleeing the scene.

“To chase a man until somebody dies, that’s just crazy. It makes no sense. We’re never going to have Stephen again.”

Milton’s family still has questions about why the chase continued through residential and city streets.

“They look like they were making some ninja-type movements. This doesn’t make any sense. If you’ve already got everything you need to bring that person in, why were you chasing him?”

A GSP internal review of the chase shows the state trooper did follow state policy when he decided to pursue.

The family says being in court each day for the trial and seeing Wright’s conviction is a step towards healing.

“I was kind of numb to him. I felt really I felt bad for his mother.”

Now Milton’s sisters want more to be done to keep pedestrians safe during police chases as they remember the man who they say everyone called on for help.

“We can start to try to put our lives back together. We need to be able to put our lives back together.”

Following his trial Kenneth Wright is set learn his sentence this week.

