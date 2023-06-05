Former CEO for Bulloch Co. Boys and Girls Club arrested on theft charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The longtime head of Statesboro’s Boys & Girls Club is out and facing criminal charges.

The club’s board chairman said they took action as soon as they suspected something. Now, they say they want to move forward for the sake of the club and the community.

Statesboro Police arrested Mike Jones and his wife Leslie Jones on Friday for theft charges. He had been CEO for Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County since the beginning more than 20 years ago.

The club’s board chairman says the investigation began in April.

“The bookkeeper, that we have on site, and I discovered some things that we felt like needed further investigation,” Boys and Girls Club Chair Scott Marchbanks said.

He said they’re cooperating with Statesboro Police to determine the amount of funds taken. Detectives said they are combing through the club’s records now.

Detectives tell me they’re combing through the club’s records now.

“We pull things like the by-laws, the policies and procedures, the banking information, job descriptions on who can do what, who’s authorized to do certain things,” Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins said.

Marchbanks says they’re already searching for a new person to run the club. Meanwhile, the board and the staff are committed to the youngsters they serve.

“There are 200 kids that we’re going to serve today and every day of the summer. That’s why we’re here. That’s why the board is here. That’s what we’re going to focus on and that’s what we feel is most important going forward,” Marchbanks said.

He hopes the community, from donors and sponsors to staff and volunteers will support the club despite this controversy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.