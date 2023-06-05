Ghost Pirates’ goalie added to active roster during Vegas’ Stanley Cup run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For every Savannah Ghost Pirates player, the goal is to get called up to Henderson and then make it to the big show in the NHL with the Vegas Golden Knights.

For one player, goaltender Isaiah Saville, that dream has become a reality in the midst of a Stanley Cup run.

Saville was added to the Golden Knights’ active roster during their playoff series against Edmonton and is a member of the teams’ taxi squad during the Stanley Cup Finals against Florida.

Saville dazzled in-between the pipes during his time with Savannah. Prior to getting called up to Henderson, Saville owned a .92 save percentage and was responsible for the first shutout in franchise history, which was a 42-save performance against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Although he is unlikely to suit up for the finals, this is a major step in the right direction for the 22-year-old and he reflects on the time he spent in the Coastal Empire.

“Being my first year as a pro, I couldn’t have asked for a betters situation coming to Savannah. Coming to a new team and being able to get that support was heartwarming. Everyone there made it feel like home. I hope the fans know that it wasn’t just the games that mattered, but the experience. I am so thankful for the experience I had there and obviously a big part of that was the fans,” he said.

Saville on the steps he is taking as a member of the taxi squad.

“Obviously, I want to be an NHL goalie and I think I am taking the right steps in that direction. I don’t want to just play games. I want to be someone that is relied upon. I definitely like where I am at. I am thankful for the opportunity to be on the taxi squad. It’s been a great experience and I am happy where I am at. I am excited to continue the hard work,” Saville said.

There is still a chance that Saville could begin next season in Savannah.

