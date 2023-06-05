Sky Cams
Groundbreaking ceremony for new agriculture facility coming to Effingham Co.

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County students interested in farming and livestock will have a new place to perfect their craft.

Effingham County students will soon have a brand new agriculture facility where they can have more hands-on experience, which won’t only benefit the students but also the community.

A groundbreaking on this nearly 330 acres that will be used for educational purposes for Future Farmers of America and 4H students. It will also be a place for younger students to explore on field trips.

Effingham College and Career Academy CEO Todd Wall says it will provide a space for livestock shows that will attract many.

“This allows our students to not only participate in livestock shows but it allows other counties in our district and our state, even other states will be participating in some major events that we have out here,” Wall said.

Wall says the facility is expected to be ready in February of 2024. They hope to get construction started sometime next month.

