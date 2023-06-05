Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue asking for community’s help updating 3 year strategic plan

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue is updating it’s three-year strategic plan and want’s the community’s help.

They held their first in-person session Monday. They want input from the community in order to evaluate the current service delivery model, to forecast needs a community expectations, and input on what the current services offer and what others may be needed.

The deputy fire chief said explain how they will use the input to create the plan.

“What will happen is that we will collect all of their input and then we will analyze that and come up with the things that are important to the community and then we go into sessions with our personal and we do sessions for three days with our personal and go through what the community thinks they want and what fire rescue would like to do and come up with a plan for where we go for the next three years,” Joheida Fister said.

There will be another in-person session tomorrow at the fire rescue headquarters from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

They ask that you RSVP online before attending.

If you can’t make it, you can also take an online survey.

