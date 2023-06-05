Proposed millage rate by Savannah-Chatham Board of Education will increase property taxes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a 2023 millage rate that will increase property taxes.

According to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, the proposed millage rate would increase 1.603 mills to a millage rate of 17.631 mills.

The school system said the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $157.09 (annually) and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $160.30 (annually).

Three public hearings will be held on the proposed millage increase. Two will be on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The third meeting will be on Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. All meetings will be at the Jessie Collier DeLoach Board Room of the Whitney Administrative Complex at 2 Laura Ave. in Savannah.

If you would like to be placed on the public hearing agenda to comment on the tentative millage rate, please call the Board Office at (912) 395-5534 or email Olivia.Hale-Miller@sccpss.com no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, and no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

