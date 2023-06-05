Sky Cams
Resolution added to Tybee council agenda about unpermitted event planned for July 4 weekend

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A resolution to address another unpermitted event has been added to the Tybee Island City Council agenda.

According to the agenda, the city has “received credible evidence” that an unpermitted event will be held in late June or early July and poses “an immediate risk to the public safety and welfare of citizens and their property.”

Social media posts are advertising an event called “Turnt Island” in conjunction with Orange Crush organizers. It’s scheduled on Tybee the weekend before July 4. Flyers promoting the event claim it will be the south’s biggest July 4 beach bash with over 10,000 people expected.

In the resolution, it’s stated that if approved the city will begin communicating with other local government officials, state and local agencies, including law enforcement, and the Georgia Department of Transportation.

To see the meeting agenda, please click here. The resolution begins on page 190.

Tybee’s next council meeting is Thursday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m.

