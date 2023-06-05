Survey helps S.C. leaders prepare for hurricane evacuations

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina emergency managers want your input on how the state plans for hurricane evacuations.

Your input will be part of a study on how South Carolina’s Emergency Management Division draws evacuations zones, plans timelines, and keeps you informed during a hurricane.

The survey responses are anonymous. Anyone over 18 years old living in or owning property in coastal South Carolina is encouraged to answer the survey.

Please click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.