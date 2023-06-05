Warmer weather builds in this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week starts out with temperatures in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

Nice and quiet to start out the work week. pic.twitter.com/rfCR9S8qPA — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 5, 2023

We’ll have a light northeasterly breeze throughout the day, becoming more onshore during the afternoon. Temperatures warm to about 80 at lunchtime with highs in the low to mid 80s. The evening also looks pretty quick and warm.

Tuesday starts out in the mid 60s with afternoon highs closer to 90 degrees. There is just a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon.

Wednesday also looks warm with highs near 90, which is above average for this time of the year. There is a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon as a front begins to move in from the north. Timing on this front is still a bit up in the air. Either way, it’ll be a hot afternoon!

Increased rain chances come in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll still see clouds around on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a chance for afternoon showers.

This weekend looks good so far, with highs in the mid 80s along with a slight chance of rain.

Tropical update:

We do not expect any tropical development over the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.