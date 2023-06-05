Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Warmer weather builds in this week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week starts out with temperatures in the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

We’ll have a light northeasterly breeze throughout the day, becoming more onshore during the afternoon. Temperatures warm to about 80 at lunchtime with highs in the low to mid 80s. The evening also looks pretty quick and warm.

Tuesday starts out in the mid 60s with afternoon highs closer to 90 degrees. There is just a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon.

Wednesday also looks warm with highs near 90, which is above average for this time of the year. There is a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon as a front begins to move in from the north. Timing on this front is still a bit up in the air. Either way, it’ll be a hot afternoon!

Increased rain chances come in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll still see clouds around on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a chance for afternoon showers.

This weekend looks good so far, with highs in the mid 80s along with a slight chance of rain.

Tropical update:

We do not expect any tropical development over the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
Fire
Multiple agencies responding to fire at Republic Sanitation Services
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
I-16, I-95 exit ramp now open
A St. Louis teenager has received an outpouring of support after walking nearly two hours to...
Teen gifted new bike after walking 6 miles to graduation; family receives minivan
Beaufort city
Beaufort City Attorney Bill Harvey to step down

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 06-4-2023
THE News at 11 Saturday
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 7 Saturday
Jamie's 7pm Forecast
Jamie’s Saturday WX Forecast 06-03-2023