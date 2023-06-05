Sky Cams
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is partnering with the Blood Connection for a blood drive on World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

The drive will be at the Farah & Farah offices on Abercorn Street from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Each donor will receive a $70 e-gift card.

You can save up to three lives with your one blood donation. We are hoping to collect at least 40 blood donations.

Please click here to register.

