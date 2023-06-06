Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Books start getting distributed to kids after WTOC’s Books to Kids Drive

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last several months, WTOC has been collecting books for our annual Books to Kids drive.

On Tuesday, we were able to start giving your donations to kids.

We collected around 8,000 books in this year’s drive, which will go to around 1,500 kids.

Kids from six different elementary schools received their books on Tuesday, including White Bluff, Islands, Windsor Forest, Heard, Garrison, and JG Smith.

Kids aged kindergarten through third grade received the books, which SCCPSS’s Elementary Curriculum Director says, will have a huge impact.

“It puts books in their homes, in their home for their at-home library. They’re able to read, have adventures without having to leave their home or even leave the city. They’re also able to expand their vocabulary, expand their reading abilities, and also share that with siblings they have at home,” Andrea Burkiett said.

Burkiett also thanked everyone that donated books saying their donation is helping promote literacy within the community.

WTOC will be on site at different elementary schools for the rest of the month, giving out the rest of the book donations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.
Comedian Matt Rife performing in Savannah
(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
Resolution added to Tybee council agenda about unpermitted event planned for July 4 weekend

Latest News

Clint Murphy
Savannah man walks in first Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race to raise awareness
THE News at 11
Savannah man walks in first Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race to raise awareness
WTOC, Blood Connection holding drive on World Blood Donor Day
Custom Pride Month badge now available for Savannah Police officers