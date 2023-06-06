Books start getting distributed to kids after WTOC’s Books to Kids Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the last several months, WTOC has been collecting books for our annual Books to Kids drive.

On Tuesday, we were able to start giving your donations to kids.

We collected around 8,000 books in this year’s drive, which will go to around 1,500 kids.

Kids from six different elementary schools received their books on Tuesday, including White Bluff, Islands, Windsor Forest, Heard, Garrison, and JG Smith.

Kids aged kindergarten through third grade received the books, which SCCPSS’s Elementary Curriculum Director says, will have a huge impact.

“It puts books in their homes, in their home for their at-home library. They’re able to read, have adventures without having to leave their home or even leave the city. They’re also able to expand their vocabulary, expand their reading abilities, and also share that with siblings they have at home,” Andrea Burkiett said.

Burkiett also thanked everyone that donated books saying their donation is helping promote literacy within the community.

WTOC will be on site at different elementary schools for the rest of the month, giving out the rest of the book donations.

