Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sixteen reported members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang have been indicted and accused of crimes, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Defendants are believed to have engaged in a shooting and an armed robbery attempt that happened on June 17, 2022, at Flaco’s House Bar and Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill.

The victims of the shooting were revealed to be six people associated with a rival motorcycle club.

During the investigation, evidence was found that indicated a conspiracy to hurt the people of the rival club and rob them of their motorcycle vests.

“One of the things with motorcycle gangs is they are very territorial and the one gang thought that the other gang shouldn’t be in their territory wearing their jackets in their territory and that started the conflict which led to firearms being pulled and over 30 shots being fired,” Richmond Hill Police Department Chief Raymond Shores said.

Law enforcement recovered about $180,000 in cash and seized 71 weapons.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office said more evidence showed that members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang also engaged in criminal activity in eight Georgia counties as well as a county in South Carolina and North Carolina.

This is the largest motorcycle gang indictment in the history of Georgia.

The attorney general’s office said the following people reportedly occupy, or have previously occupied, positions within the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang:

Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”), 46 – President

Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), 58 – Secretary

Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), 42 – Member

Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), 44 – Member

Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), 43 – Vice President

Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), 44 – Road Captain

Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), 34 – Member

Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), 43 – Business Manager

Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”), 35 – Sergeant at Arms

Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”), 51 – Member

Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), 45 – Associate

Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), 52 – Associate

Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), 57 – Member

Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), 48 – former Vice President

Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), 34 – Member

Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”), 36 – Associate

The charges brought against each of the defendants are listed below:

Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”): 21 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 11 counts of Aggravated Assault 7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), and Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”): 14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 11 counts of Aggravated Assault 7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), and Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”): 8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), and Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”): 4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation



Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.