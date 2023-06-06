Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Sixteen reported members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang have been indicted and accused of crimes, according to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

Defendants are believed to have engaged in a shooting and an armed robbery attempt that happened on June 17, 2022, at Flaco’s House Bar and Grill and the Red Roof Inn on Highway 17 in Richmond Hill.

The victims of the shooting were revealed to be six people associated with a rival motorcycle club.

During the investigation, evidence was found that indicated a conspiracy to hurt the people of the rival club and rob them of their motorcycle vests.

“One of the things with motorcycle gangs is they are very territorial and the one gang thought that the other gang shouldn’t be in their territory wearing their jackets in their territory and that started the conflict which led to firearms being pulled and over 30 shots being fired,” Richmond Hill Police Department Chief Raymond Shores said.

Law enforcement recovered about $180,000 in cash and seized 71 weapons.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office said more evidence showed that members of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang also engaged in criminal activity in eight Georgia counties as well as a county in South Carolina and North Carolina.

This is the largest motorcycle gang indictment in the history of Georgia.

The attorney general’s office said the following people reportedly occupy, or have previously occupied, positions within the Southeast Georgia Chapter of the Outcast Motorcycle Gang:

  • Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”), 46 – President
  • Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), 58 – Secretary
  • Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), 42 – Member
  • Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), 44 – Member
  • Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), 43 – Vice President
  • Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), 44 – Road Captain
  • Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), 34 – Member
  • Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), 43 – Business Manager
  • Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”), 35 – Sergeant at Arms
  • Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”), 51 – Member
  • Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), 45 – Associate
  • Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), 52 – Associate
  • Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), 57 – Member
  • Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), 48 – former Vice President
  • Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), 34 – Member
  • Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”), 36 – Associate

The charges brought against each of the defendants are listed below:

  • Melaun Arturi Aiken (aka “Do Wurk”):
    • 21 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
    • 11 counts of Aggravated Assault
    • 7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation
    • 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Lee Alan Mole (aka “Trench”), Taurus Marquis Simmons (aka “Repeat”), Terrance Donita Potter (aka “Chatter Box”), Eddie Latson (aka “Stash”), and Shron Gilbert (aka “Hard Left”):
    • 14 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
    • 11 counts of Aggravated Assault
    • 7 counts of Attempted Armed Robbery
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation
    • 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Joseph Leeks (aka “Axel”), Marquis Jones (aka “Grudge”), Michael Randolph (aka “Chop”), and Donovan Scott (aka “Sockit”):
    • 8 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault
    • 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation
  • Demon Thompson (aka “9 Ball”), Paul Gosden (aka “White Collar”), Theron Singleton (aka “DMB” and “Do My Best”), Labarron Pollock (aka “Bootleg”), Jemar Mack (aka “Ghost” and “Ghost Ryder”), and Whitney Lenore Hooks (aka “Secrets”):
    • 4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
    • 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault
    • 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery by Intimidation

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taylor Tallent

Former Vice Lounge employee arraigned on rape charges

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WTOC Staff
A former Savannah bar employee was arraigned on rape charges Tuesday.

Shared Video

THE News at 4:30

Former Vice Lounge employee arraigned on rape charges

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

savannah police

Savannah Police expand Behavioral Health Units

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Flynn Snyder
Savannah Police are getting more help responding to mental health calls.

News

Connor Mathis

Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Flynn Snyder
The parents of a teen whose body was found near a Jekyll Island summer camp are remembering their son as a person everyone loved.

Latest News

News

Grade-level students participate in summer projects at Georgia Tech - Savannah campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOC Staff
Georgia Tech-Savannah campus is getting students involved in different projects this summer.

News

Pink eye

Savannah doctors concerned about Omicron strain causing increase in pink eye cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Camille Syed
Summer is nearing and we’re checking in with local doctors on COVID cases in our area.

News

Malnourished dog abandoned in Effingham County. Sheriff’s office now looking for vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOC Staff
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a vehicle after a malnourished dog was abandoned near the Bryan/Effingham line.

News

Tybee lifeguard shares tips to keep you safe while swimming in the ocean

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Tybee lifeguard shares tips to keep you safe while swimming in the ocean

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shea Schrader
Schools are out for summer and that means more people enjoying time on the water.

News

Damon Rahn resigns from Rincon City Council

Rincon councilman resigns after city manager suspended

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Camille Syed
Damon Rahn says he resigned from Rincon City Council on June 2.