Damon Rahn resigns from Rincon City Council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Damon Rahn says he resigned from Rincon City Council on June 2.

In Rahn’s resignation letter he sent to WTOC, he says, “After careful consideration and in light of ongoing events within the city, my professional life, and my personal life, I have come to the conclusion I can better serve the City of Rincon, its residents, and my family, as a private citizen.”

His resignation comes after, the city council voted Thursday night to suspend City Manager Jonathan Lynn. A city employee is also be investigated.

The suspended city manager said he made a report to the sheriff’s office on May 15 and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a city employee for alleged theft of funds.

Lynn said he called the sheriff’s office after a complaint from a citizen. He said he also told the city council about the investigation on May 15.

Rahn ends his resignation letter to Mayor Ken Lee and city council members saying:

“In conclusion I leave you with the 4 Way Test of Rotary International as it is known to be a great test for life, relationship building, and leadership.

Is it the TRUTH ? Is it FAIR to all concerned? Will it build GOODWILL & BETTER FRIENDSHIPS ? Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?”

Rahn was elected to the Rincon City Council in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.