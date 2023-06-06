Former Vice Lounge employee arraigned on rape charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former Savannah bar employee was arraigned on rape charges Tuesday.

Taylor Tallent faces charges of rape and aggravated sodomy after police say he sexually assaulted someone at Vice Lounge.

Tallent was an employee at the lounge at the time of his arrest.

The City of Savannah has suspended Vice Lounge’s liquor license until they can explain to city council why the license should not be revoked.

