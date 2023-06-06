Georgia Southern adds Southern Cal to 2025 football schedule

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles will be traveling to Los Angeles to face the University of Southern California in 2025.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that the two schools have agreed to a one-off game.

GSU will travel to California for a game at Fresno State on Aug. 30, 2025, and will then face the Trojans a week later, on Sept. 6, 2025.

This will be the first ever football game between the two schools. Current Eagles head coach, Clay Helton, previously coached at USC where he won a Rose Bowl.

The Eagles non-conference schedule for the 2025 season is as follows:

2025

Aug. 30 - at Fresno State (Fresno, Calif.)

Sept. 6 - at USC (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Sept. 13 - Jacksonville State (Paulson)

Sept. 20 - Maine (Paulson)

