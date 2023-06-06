Grade-level students participate in summer projects at Georgia Tech - Savannah campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Tech-Savannah campus is getting students involved in different projects this summer.

Second graders through 12th graders who are enrolled in their “CEISMIC” program are participating in fun science experiments, cooking, engineering, and gaming.

Each week, students will experience different themed programs.

The program director says this gives students the option to learn and explore in areas they are interested in.

In total, the program is seven weeks Monday through Friday. It ends July 21.

