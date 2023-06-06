Malnourished dog abandoned in Effingham County. Sheriff’s office now looking for vehicle

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a vehicle after a malnourished dog was abandoned near the Bryan/Effingham line.

In a post from the sheriff’s office, a dark-colored SUV is seen in a picture near where the dog was abandoned.

If anyone has any information about who the vehicle or dog belongs to please notify the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office or Effingham County Sheriff’s Office at 912-754-4195

