Savannah doctors concerned about Omicron strain causing increase in pink eye cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer is nearing and we’re checking in with local doctors on COVID cases in our area.

There have only been two COVID cases in Memorial Hospital over this past week.

Memorial Health doctors say they aren’t too worried about a large rise in COVID cases this summer, but one thing catching their attention in doctor’s offices is a small rise in people with pink eye. It could be a result of new COVID variant.

Dr. Tim Connelly says the new Omicron strain, causing conjunctivitis also known as pink eye, typically doesn’t come with severe symptoms and spreads at the same rate as the Omicron BA variant we’ve gotten used to.

“You have some conjunctivitis and you have flu like symptoms, there’s a good possibility that maybe you have the new strain of COVID 19 and you should be tested for it particularly if you are immunosuppressed because the outpatient medicine does work. It does reduce your risk of getting both long COVID symptoms as well as getting sick and needing to be hospitalized,” Dr. Tim Connelly said.

As of May 31st, The Georgia Department of Health reports there have been 47 COVID cases in two weeks. That number is less than the two weeks prior.

As summer activities and travel start up, Dr. Tim Connelly reminds people you have a higher chance of catching COVID if you haven’t been vaccinated recently and/or haven’t tested positive for COVID recently.

