Savannah man walks in first Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race to raise awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Savannah man is raising awareness for one community in an effort fight and cure brain tumors.

Clint Murphy walked in the first-ever Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race in Atlanta this weekend.

The walk is hosted by the National Brain Tumor Society which aims to raise money and awareness to help support the needs of patients with brain tumors and their families.

This weekend was personal for Murphy whose own mother sadly passed away from a brain tumor.

He’s a survivor himself - beating cancer twice.

He says that events like this are not only important to raise awareness but to make this voices heard.

“It means more to me to be able to fight back on behalf of my mom and other people who have lost the battle to brain tumors than it is to be a survivor to be honest with you. I won my battle, they didn’t.”

Governor Brian Kemp declared May as Brain Tumor Awareness Month in the state of Georgia.

Murphy says they had over 500 people participate and raised over $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.