Savannah Police expand Behavioral Health Units

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are getting more help responding to mental health calls.

The department’s Behavioral Health Unit doubled in size this year.

Savannah Police say the Behavioral Health Unit’s expansion from two officers to four will allow the department to get to the root of a problem and respond to a growing number of calls.

The four officers assigned to the unit ride with a licensed clinician and a doctor several days a week.

Officers can call in the unit for support when responding to a scene involving substance abuse or a mental health crisis.

Since it began the Savannah Police Department says the unit has encountered more than 600 people needing assistance, 23 of which resulted in an arrest.

The unit says that the majority of those arrests were for people with existing warrants.

The department calls this unit “an alternative to arrest” saying it uses a more holistic approach than earlier policing practices.

Unit members say their goal is to deescalate situations with those experiencing mental health emergencies and they quickly realized they needed more help to get it done.

“Since we started, we’ve been afforded the opportunity that anybody that requests us in the local municipalities or Chatham County, we’ve been able to go out and assist. We quickly realized that two people for even just the city wasn’t enough because we responded out in the county and other local municipalities,” Cpl. Julia Cavanaugh said.

SPD says officers in the Behavorial Health Unit have more extensive training beyond basic Crisis Intervention Training.

The unit also has a therapy dog which is expected to enter into service this fall.

