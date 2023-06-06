Skilled to Work: Ogeechee Tech students study abroad in Germany

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Tech could have a chance to study their trade in Germany.

For Brandon Atkinson, under the hood of a car is a second home. Back in the Spring, he got the opportunity to study abroad.

“I was just in here one day and Mr. McDaniel came in and asked me “do you want to go to Germany?’” Atkinson said.

He spent almost a month there, working and studying at a Mercedes-Benz dealership and earning a certificate. He was one of three students to go there through a new exchange program with a sister school in Germany.

Even in high-demand fields, experience like this goes a long way on a student’s resume. School leaders say the exchange program helps students gain skills beyond the classroom. Skills that let them contribute to curriculum here.

“Those students came back and I’m sure they can bring it to the classroom and out to the industry,” Dean of Academic Affairs, Leanne Robinson said.

Atkinson hopes his experience will help him get an automotive technician job at a dealership, preferably with Mercedes-Benz.

“I’ve worked on cars my whole life. Maybe I can walk in there and say “oh, I know how to do this.” but they have a different way to do it,” Atkinson said.

Robinson says they’ll have students visit here in the Fall and more local students will go there next Spring, helping all of them be Skilled to Work.

