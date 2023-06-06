Sky Cams
Traffic on I-16 westbound to be redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -The driver of a motorcycle has died on I-16 Westbound past Highway 280 by exit 143, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it is unclear how long the area will be shut down due to as the investigation is being conduction.

I-16 westbound will be redirected onto Highway 280.

The sheriff’s office asks people traveling on I-16 eastbound to not slow down to take photos or videos.

No further details will be provided as the next of kin hasn’t been notified.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

