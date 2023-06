BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The traveling sculpture called “Harriet Tubman - The Journey to Freedom” made a stop in the Lowcountry on Tuesday.

The sculpture is 8 feet tall, 8 feet long, and 4 feet wide!

If you would like to see the sculpture, it will be at the Frampton House Visitors Center in Yemassee through June and July.

