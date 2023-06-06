Tybee lifeguard shares tips to keep you safe while swimming in the ocean

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Schools are out for summer and that means more people enjoying time on the water.

It’s good to keep some safety precautions in mind before you dive in.

A Tybee Island lifeguard wants swimmers to know their own limits and take the ocean seriously. He says swimming in the ocean is not like a lake or a pool. Waves can knock you over or drag you under the water quickly.

He says it’s easy to get caught in a rip current. If you do, he says “don’t panic.”

He also suggests you locate lifeguards before going in the water so you can flag them down if you need help.

“If you just remain calm, tread water and float there, we’ll get you. You’ll be OK. The worst things people do when they get caught in a rip current is freak out, and one thing you can’t do is swim directly against them. You want to swim across them, like perpendicular to try to get out of it. Or just relax. They’ll let you go at some point, and we can come and get you,” Tybee Island lifeguard, Ben Rahimitabar said.

He also says to pay attention to the color of the flags that the lifeguards are flying.

Green means it’s a safe day. Yellow is a mild warning. Red is a high-risk day and double red means you can’t get in the water.

Another big thing to keep in mind is the role that alcohol can play in accidents on the water.

