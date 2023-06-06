Warmer weather settles in midweek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tuesday starts out partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Afternoon highs climb near 90 degrees with a chance for a few afternoon downpours from the midafternoon into the early evening hours. The wind will be from the southwest, helping keep us warm into the evening.

It's going to be a toasty one today. pic.twitter.com/YfditDed7I — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 6, 2023

Wednesday also looks warm with highs in the lower 90s, another above average day for this time of the year. There is a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon as a front begins to move in from the north. Timing on this front is still a bit up in the air. Either way, it’ll be a hot afternoon, could be our warmest so far this year.

Increased rain chances come in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll still see clouds around on Friday with highs in the mid to 80s along with a chance for afternoon showers, just not as high as Thursday.

This weekend looks good so far, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday and a slight chance of rain.

Tropical update:

A disorganized area of low pressure near the Azores and Canary Islands has a 10 percent chance of development over the next week. This system could bring higher waves to the coast of Spain and France.

