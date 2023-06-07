Sky Cams
Another warm day ahead!

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will be another warm day, starting with lows near 70 degrees. 

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s, another above average day for this time of the year. There is a slightly better chance of rain in the afternoon as a front begins to move in from the north.

Increased rain chances come in on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s as the front continues to progress across the region. An isolated stronger storm or two will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Strong wind gusts remain the biggest threat.

We’ll still see clouds around on Friday with highs in the mid to 80s. This weekend looks good so far, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday and a slight chance of rain.

Wetter weather is possible on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update:

A disorganized area of low pressure near the Azores and Canary Islands has a 10 percent chance of development over the next week. This system could bring higher waves to the coast of Spain and France.

