Appling Board of Education announces new superintendent finalist

Appling County Schools
Appling County Schools(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLING, Ga. (WTOC) - The Appling Board of Education announced that Dr. Janet Goodman is the top finalist to fill their superintendent position.

This will start on July 1, 2023.

Officials say a meeting with the board of education will take place on June 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. for the official vote.

Public review of the applicant’s documentation is available for the 14-day period on June 7, 2023, at the Appling County Board of Education, 249 Blackshear Highway.

