Chatham Co. awarded $2 million for Railroad Crossing Elimination Program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more about a federally funded project that will eliminate some railroad crossings in Chatham County.

The county was just awarded nearly $2 million in grants.

It’s part of the Department of Transportation’s ‘Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.’

Chatham County’s project will eliminate 11 at-grade crossings near the Port of Savannah.

Wednesday’s event was held in the Woodville neighborhood, which will see some train tracks removed entirely.

County Chairman Chester Ellis says the project will hugely improve the quality of life for residents near the tracks.

