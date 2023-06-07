Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Co. awarded $2 million for Railroad Crossing Elimination Program

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is learning more about a federally funded project that will eliminate some railroad crossings in Chatham County.

The county was just awarded nearly $2 million in grants.

It’s part of the Department of Transportation’s ‘Railroad Crossing Elimination Program.’

Chatham County’s project will eliminate 11 at-grade crossings near the Port of Savannah.

Wednesday’s event was held in the Woodville neighborhood, which will see some train tracks removed entirely.

County Chairman Chester Ellis says the project will hugely improve the quality of life for residents near the tracks.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Damon Rahn resigns from Rincon City Council
Rincon councilman resigns after city manager suspended
Malnourished dog abandoned in Effingham County. Sheriff’s office now looking for vehicle
Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death

Latest News

THE News at 4:30
Chatham Co. awarded $2 million for Railroad Crossing Elimination Program
THE News at 4
Community gathers to remember longtime Tattnall Co. volunteer firefighter
Tattnall Co. volunteer firefighter
Community gathers to remember longtime Tattnall Co. volunteer firefighter
Four use-of-force cases involving Savannah Police closed with no judicial actions