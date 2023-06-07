Sky Cams
Community gathers to remember longtime Tattnall Co. volunteer firefighter

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TATTNALL, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters and others from Tattnall, Long, and surrounding communities gathered to say goodbye to a firefighter who’s served for decades.

Loved ones and fellow firefighters remember Tommy Dubberly as a longtime volunteer firefighter, a mentor, and a community servant.

The procession of fire trucks stretched as long as Dubberly’s career. He served 40 years in fire departments for Glennville, Tattnall County and others. He helped found the Tattnall County department and served as assistant chief.

“He was always the first one to the call. We often wondered if he slept with his pants on, he was just that quick and dedicated to what he did,” Walt Rogers, Tattnall Co. Fire said.

Others spoke about the influence he had to young volunteers, whether it was about firefighting or just life in general.

“My daddy was a firefighter with him. I grew up around them and with them. That’s why I am where I am today. Mr. Tommy played a huge part. He always pushed us to do our best and he was always there for us day in and day out,” volunteer firefighter Kody Terrell said.

His fellow Masons spoke of his additional service to the community. His passing brought firefighters from across South Georgia and beyond.

They say his shoes will never be filled.

