Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Four use-of-force cases involving Savannah Police closed with no judicial actions

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four use of force cases involving the Savannah Police Department have been closed with no judicial actions, meaning none of the officers face any criminal charges.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the following four cases were closed by the GBI following a response from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office that the cases were closed with no judicial actions:

  • The Feb. 19, 2022, shooting of Zachary Smith by a Savannah Police officer on White Bluff Road. This case was closed by the GBI on 4/24/2023.
  • The March 26, 2022, shooting of Robert Gadson by two off-duty Savannah Police officers. This case was closed by the GBI on 5/22/2023.
  • The April 2, 2022, shooting of James Miller in the 140 block of Bordeaux Lane. This case was closed by the GBI on 4/24/2023.
  • The December 5, 2020, police-involved shooting of Oldrich Fejfar. This case was closed by the GBI on 5/30/2023.

The Savannah Police Department said all of the officers involved have returned to duty.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Damon Rahn resigns from Rincon City Council
Rincon councilman resigns after city manager suspended
Malnourished dog abandoned in Effingham County. Sheriff’s office now looking for vehicle
Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death

Latest News

Railroad Crossing Elimination Program
Chatham Co. awarded $2 million for Railroad Crossing Elimination Program
Tattnall Co. volunteer firefighter
Community gathers to remember longtime Tattnall Co. volunteer firefighter
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Fort Stewart soldier’s death ruled a suicide
Appling County Schools
Appling Board of Education announces new superintendent finalist