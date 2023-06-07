Four use-of-force cases involving Savannah Police closed with no judicial actions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four use of force cases involving the Savannah Police Department have been closed with no judicial actions, meaning none of the officers face any criminal charges.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the following four cases were closed by the GBI following a response from the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office that the cases were closed with no judicial actions:

The Feb. 19, 2022, shooting of Zachary Smith by a Savannah Police officer on White Bluff Road. This case was closed by the GBI on 4/24/2023.

The March 26, 2022, shooting of Robert Gadson by two off-duty Savannah Police officers. This case was closed by the GBI on 5/22/2023.

The April 2, 2022, shooting of James Miller in the 140 block of Bordeaux Lane. This case was closed by the GBI on 4/24/2023.

The December 5, 2020, police-involved shooting of Oldrich Fejfar. This case was closed by the GBI on 5/30/2023.

The Savannah Police Department said all of the officers involved have returned to duty.

