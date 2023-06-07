Sky Cams
Hunter Army Airfield holding JROTC Cadet Leadership camp

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - School is out for the summer but some high school students are spending their time at camp learning about leadership skills in the military.

Hunter Army Airfield is holding its JROTC Cadet Leadership camp once again.

Cadets are put into both physically and mentally challenging environments including obstacle courses.

Cadets say they are having a great time.

“Coming here, meeting people that aren’t from your school, some people I’ve never seen before in competitions like that, so I’m definitely going to take communications skills and take that moving forward in my life,” said Desmond Stephens, a student at Bradwell Institute.

“It’s a surprise, it’s actually really fun and everyone is so nice and it’s just an amazing experience overall,” said Cherish Ray, a student at Statesboro High School.

The goal for all of these challenges is for the cadets to develop greater confidence in their abilities.

