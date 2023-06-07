Jamie’s Mid-Week WX Forecast 06-07-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another 90° day for many of us but at least it’s not that humid; dewpoints are running in the low to mid 60s which is “comfortable” for early June and really anytime for summer break. A cold front is entering Georgia and South Carolina from the north and will slowly slide towards us today, Thursday and to our south Friday. Energy ahead of the front and the sea breeze will give us a chance of scattered to isolated heavy downpours and even a few gusty storms that won’t completely calm down until 10pm. Still about 80° at 8:29pm sunset with increasing clouds and rain chances.

Daybreak Thursday mix of sun and clouds 70° increasing rainstorm chances through lunchtime and late afternoon at about 60% and widely scattered. Highs will be pretty consistent at near 86° from Bluffton to beaches to Savannah but low 90s in Baxley to Jesup. The cold front will be near Savannah in the early evening and storms that develop could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat, followed by hail.

Daybreak Friday mostly cloudy 68°, highs in the middle 80s with a slight chance of showers as the cold front pushes farther south towards Florida, more sunshine in the afternoon.

High pressure will build in from the northwest. This High will move over the Southeast on Saturday. The drier air mass will cause high temperatures to be a few degrees below normal but still in the middle 80s on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Daybreak temps may push into the upper 50s but only for a few including Sylvania and Hampton.

Sunday 69/88 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Another cold front approaches Monday into Tuesday with greater rain chances but temperatures remain about 70/88.

MARINE: Thursday...WW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft, showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Friday...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon, seas 2 ft, early showers/storms possible.

