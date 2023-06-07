Sky Cams
Marc Anthony Smith running for Savannah’s Alderman At-Large Post 1

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More candidates are making campaign announcements including right here in Savannah.

Marc Anthony Smith announced he’s running for Savannah’s Alderman At-Large Post 1.

That job is currently held by Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter.

Carter announced plans to run for mayor against incumbent Van Johnson earlier this year.

Smith explained why he decided to run.

“First and foremost, I was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. I love this city and I can contribute a lot. My qualifications - I was in the United States Navy, the Navy reserves. I also served as a teacher here in Savannah at Riley Learning Center.”

Smith said he also he also worked for Savannah Police and the Savannah Chatham County Public School System Police Department.


