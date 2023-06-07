Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Molly MacPherson’s is closing in Pooler. According to a post on social media, the restaurant is closing its doors for the final time and could be replaced by a “successful and popular Savannah restaurant.”
MacPherson’s last day of business in Pooler will be Sunday, June 11.
WTOC will keep you updated on what the new restaurant could be coming to that space in Pooler.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.