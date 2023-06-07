Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Molly MacPherson’s is closing in Pooler. According to a post on social media, the restaurant is closing its doors for the final time and could be replaced by a “successful and popular Savannah restaurant.”

MacPherson’s last day of business in Pooler will be Sunday, June 11.

Well here it is… Molly MacPherson’s in Pooler will be closing their doors on Sunday June 11, 2023. We have sold the...

Posted by Molly Macpherson's Scottish Pub - Pooler on Monday, June 5, 2023

WTOC will keep you updated on what the new restaurant could be coming to that space in Pooler.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Damon Rahn resigns from Rincon City Council
Rincon councilman resigns after city manager suspended
Malnourished dog abandoned in Effingham County. Sheriff’s office now looking for vehicle
Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death

Latest News

Groundbreaking ceremony for new agriculture facility coming to Effingham Co.
Hyundai donates to children’s hospital, SCAD museum
Pooler Karate
Students, teachers train free all summer at Pooler Karate
Southbound Brewing
Southbound Brewing celebrating 10 years