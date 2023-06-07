Molly MacPherson’s closing in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Molly MacPherson’s is closing in Pooler. According to a post on social media, the restaurant is closing its doors for the final time and could be replaced by a “successful and popular Savannah restaurant.”

MacPherson’s last day of business in Pooler will be Sunday, June 11.

