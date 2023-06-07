Sky Cams
Murder suspect arrested after police chase in Long County

Cortez Douglas
Cortez Douglas(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A murder suspect was arrested after a police chase Tuesday.

Officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on U.S. Hwy 84 at Morgan Lake Road.

A Honda Accord traveling East on U.S. Hwy 84 approached the checkpoint and came to a stop.

According to police, they made contact with the driver Cortez Douglas, and requested a driver’s license.

Douglas immediately attempted to flee the scene.

Long County Deputies then pursued the suspect and attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop by utilizing the PIT Technique.

After that, the patrol vehicle made contact with the fleeing vehicle. Douglas applied the full braking capabilities of the fleeing vehicle causing all 4 tires to skid.

The fleeing vehicle then came to a stop and a felony traffic stop was performed.

Douglas was taken into custody by Long County Deputies. Police say a search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed a small amount of suspected marijuana, a 9mm handgun, and 9mm ammunition.

All items discovered have been seized and placed into evidence.

Douglas was wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff`s Office for Murder. Police say Douglas allegedly shot and killed Quan’Tavius Robinson in Sumter County, Georgia.

Douglas has been charged locally with multiple traffic violations along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held in jail awaiting to be turned over to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

