Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New office opens for the Savannah Impact Program

Savannah Impact Program
Savannah Impact Program(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new facility was unveiled Tuesday to help at-risk youth and adults in Savannah!

The Savannah Impact Program opened its new office on Waters Avenue.

The project cost about $1.8 million to complete.

Lieutenant Timothy Lewis says it offers mentorship, cognitive behavioral programs, and job skills for people looking to get a fresh start on life.

“It’s important for citizens that want a second chance - a second chance to have a better life. A lot of time, the intimidation to go out there to get a job or feel like they’ll get turned away - they come to Savannah Impact. We find a system, we find the right resource for them that can work with them and we find a way to get them employed again, or something they want to do to have a more productive life,” said Lewis.

This will be the first time the program is operating in almost six years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death
Comedian Matt Rife performing in Savannah
A fire destroyed a home on Rustic Lane.
Body found in home after fire on Rustic Lane in Chatham Co.
(File) Georgia State Patrol vehicle
Driver arrested after GSP pursuit ends with PIT maneuver
Resolution added to Tybee council agenda about unpermitted event planned for July 4 weekend

Latest News

THE News at 11
$1.4 million project begins to replace elevators in Stillwell Towers
Stillwell Towers
$1.4 million project begins to replace elevators in Stillwell Towers
Rezoning requests presented at Bulloch Co. commission meeting
Rezoning requests presented at Bulloch Co. commission meeting
Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general