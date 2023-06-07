New office opens for the Savannah Impact Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new facility was unveiled Tuesday to help at-risk youth and adults in Savannah!

The Savannah Impact Program opened its new office on Waters Avenue.

The project cost about $1.8 million to complete.

Lieutenant Timothy Lewis says it offers mentorship, cognitive behavioral programs, and job skills for people looking to get a fresh start on life.

“It’s important for citizens that want a second chance - a second chance to have a better life. A lot of time, the intimidation to go out there to get a job or feel like they’ll get turned away - they come to Savannah Impact. We find a system, we find the right resource for them that can work with them and we find a way to get them employed again, or something they want to do to have a more productive life,” said Lewis.

This will be the first time the program is operating in almost six years.

