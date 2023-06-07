Records detail abuse investigation years before Hinesville 6-year-old died

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Newly released records show that the 6-year-old child at the center of a death investigation in Hinesville was also involved in a different investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation nearly three years ago.

So far, 26-year-old Shelly Perry and 37-year-old Brandon Robinson - Perry’s boyfriend at the time– are facing charges related to the death of 6-year-old Aniyah, including felony concealing of a death and cruelty to children through starvation.

The Hinesville Police Department said they were called to Perry’s home on May 1, where they found Aniyah dead.

Brandon Robinson, left, and Shelly Perry, right. (Hinesville Police Department)

Our WTOC Investigates team has obtained Aniyah’s file from the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS). The documents show a history of incidents with Aniyah, one that even involved her removal from Perry’s home in 2020. The GBI confirmed that investigation is still open today.

According to DFCS, Aniyah was hospitalized in July of 2020 for a fracture to her left leg, and abrasions and bruising on her right side.

Aniyah suffers from a medical condition that keeps her confined to a wheelchair.

Her mother, Perry, initially told doctors that her injuries were the result of falling off a bed, but doctors determined that story didn’t match her injuries.

Then the case file says Perry admitted to getting into a physical fight with her boyfriend at the time and this is when Aniyah was injured. This boyfriend remains unnamed in the documents.

The GBI has confirmed to WTOC that there’s an open investigation into this incident. After finding out about that physical fight, DFCS took Perry’s children from her home and placed them with a relative.

After several months, Perry completed all requirements set forth by the state, such as parenting classes and counseling. A judge ordered the DFCS case to close in December 2021. While the GBI investigation remained open.

Fast forward to May of 2023, when Hinesville Police were called to Perry’s home, where they found Aniyah’s body. DFCS records state that she appeared malnourished with her face sunken in and this situation resulted in the child’s death.

The document also states that the home had little to no food inside with only mac and cheese in the cabinet and bugs coming out of the microwave.

At this time, no one is facing murder charges for Aniyah’s death. Perry and Robinson remain in the Liberty County Jail on several other felony charges connected to the investigation.

