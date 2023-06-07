Rezoning requests presented at Bulloch Co. commission meeting

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders in Bulloch County had lots of decisions to make Tuesday night in dealing with development.

People packed the county commissioners meeting for several rezoning requests. Perhaps the biggest, a request to rezone an area along the Bryan County line close to the Hyundai plant from farmland to industry.

Several people voiced their concerns and opposition. Finally, commissioners voted 5-1 to rezone.

The county’s chairman says they’re trying to regulate growth, but they can’t prevent it.

“Bulloch County is growing so quickly, that we’re having to make a lot of decision,” said Bulloch County Commission Chair Roy Thompson.

Commissioners also heard zoning requests to a subdivision, a mobile home park, and a sawmill among others.

Back in the Fall, they’d passed a moratorium on rezoning in the southern part of the county, but let it expire in the Spring.

