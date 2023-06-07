Sky Cams
SCCPSS school board votes to adopt tentative budget, millage rate

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County school board voted to adopt a tentative budget and millage rate on Wednesday.

The tentative budget is more than $800 million. The tentative mileage rate is 17.6 mils.

While the mileage rate is the same as last year, public school officials say the mileage rate will cause property taxes to rise because of home values going up.

The school system said the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $157.09 (annually) and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $160.30 (annually).

The school system is hosting several public hearings for residents to give their thoughts before deciding on a final budget.

Two public hearings will be held on the proposed millage increase on Wednesday, June 14 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Jessie Collier DeLoach Board Room of the Whitney Administrative Complex at 2 Laura Ave. in Savannah.

If you would like to be placed on the public hearing agenda to comment on the tentative millage rate, please call the Board Office at (912) 395-5534 or email Olivia.Hale-Miller@sccpss.com no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

The vote to adopt the final budget and mileage rate is set for June 21.

