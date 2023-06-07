SCCPSS seeks feedback on proposed budget, holding workshop on School Choice Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids are out of school for summer break, but the Savannah-Chatham County School Board is still working to get things in order for the upcoming school year, and they want your input about some things they’re working on.

They want to hear public opinion about the proposed 2023-2024 budget. According to SCCPSS documents, the system needs around $852 million for the 2024 fiscal year. That’s up from $700 million last year.

Staff salaries are the single biggest cost in the budget, with salaries increasing 13.5 percent overall for this budget. The amount of money to cover employee benefits is also increasing 22 percent from last year.

There are also special revenue funds on the budget, allocated for things like approving academic achievement of disadvantaged kids, recruiting high quality teachers and principals, and student support and academic enrichment.

The proposed budget itself is 119 pages long, so the meeting will help break it down even further so people can be informed and give their input.

“We’ve got some big items. One of our big items of course is funding for our literacy program. But we’ve got some other things. But we need more reaction to it. We need to know how you feel and how you feel about how we’re spending your money,” said Board of Education President Roger Moss.

The Board of Education will have the opportunity to adopt the 2023-2024 budget at their meeting. The public hearing about the budget is before then, at 11AM.

When the new budget is adopted, it’ll go into effect on July 1st. Outside of their regular meeting, they’ll also be holding a workshop.

The SCCPSS School Choice Program offers 26 different Choice Programs throughout the district, each that give a different and unique educational opportunity for qualified students.

For example, Beach High School has a program to help students prep for a career in the medical field.

There’s the STEAM Career Academy that focuses, of course, on STEAM fields, as well as liberal arts, and the Savannah Arts Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. There’s specific criteria that potential students have to hit before they’re accepted into one of the programs- though it hasn’t been evaluated in a couple of years.

The Board of Education will be holding a workshop today to take a look at those criteria.

“How do you get into them, right? What’s the criteria? What are their grades? All of the things that you need. Because here’s the thing. Once you know that, you can start planning now. You need to have this, this, this, and this to get into these schools,” Moss said.

Each program has specific criteria that applying students need to meet.

If you’re interested in looking at that, head to their website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.