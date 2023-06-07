Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Stay away from Yellowstone’s wildlife, park service warns

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.
Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.(National Park Service | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Park Service is reminding visitors to steer clear of the wildlife at Yellowstone.

The park service said two adult black bears were hit and killed recently by vehicles driving in the park.

An elk and bison were also hit by cars.

These incidents are under investigation.

Park officials are reminding visitors to slow down on park roads, especially at night.

And anyone who sees wildlife near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or road should leave it alone.

A man from Hawaii pleaded guilty late last month to a charge after he allegedly picked up a bison calf in the park, causing the animal’s herd to reject it and park officials to kill it so it wouldn’t become a danger to visitors.

Park regulations require people to stay at least 25 yards from all wildlife and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves. Violating those rules could result in fines, injury and even death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bryan County shooting connected to largest motorcycle gang indictment in state history, according to Ga. attorney general
Connor Mathis
Mother, father describe pain of losing teenage son found deceased on Jekyll Island
Source: WTOC
Traffic on I-16 westbound redirected to Hwy 280 due to motorcycle death
Malnourished dog abandoned in Effingham County. Sheriff’s office now looking for vehicle
Damon Rahn resigns from Rincon City Council
Rincon councilman resigns after city manager suspended

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Westside...
Ex-Trump aide appears at Miami court to testify before federal grand jury, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Source: WTOC
Guyton man killed by drunk driver in President Street crash, according to police
Taliyah Frazier was shot and killed while riding in a car on May 30
4-year-old girl killed in ‘targeted shooting’ in Nashville, police say; 4 suspects in custody